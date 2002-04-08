SAN FRANCISCO and SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that The Floow , an Otonomo company, has expanded its team across strategy, sales, client services and marketing to drive continued growth and support of the North American market. Following its acquisition by Otonomo in early 2022, The Floow has seen strong demand for the fusion of connected vehicle data and cutting-edge mobile technology that will radically transform the insurance industry. To support business expansion, The Floow has announced the appointments of Jim Cook as vice president of North American sales, Julie Sehrt as senior director of client development, Luciana Chamberlain as product marketing manager and Scott Himowitz as marketing programs manager. The Floow also announced the promotion of Danny Maco to senior vice president of commercial lines and U.S. strategic products.



“Throughout my tenure in the insurance sector, the idea of truly connected insurance offerings has been little more than a dream,” said Jim Cook, VP of North American sales. “After speaking with The Floow’s team and customers – and seeing the product firsthand – it quickly became clear that this dream is now a reality. I’m honored to join this team of forward-thinking professionals who are spearheading true transformation in an industry that is ripe for disruption.”

The Floow provides a proven and industry-leading connected insurance solution powered by a full spectrum of data sources to revolutionize the way auto insurance is written and managed. Trusted by leading companies such as The Auto Club Group (ACG) and Progressive, The Floow enables insurers to introduce true connectivity into their offerings through a more precise and data-driven understanding of risk.

“Our expanded team at The Floow will continue to extend the reach of our product portfolio in the North American market,” said Aldo Monteforte, CEO of The Floow. “The combined strength of Otonomo and The Floow has enabled us to solidify our leadership position for connected insurance solutions, as well as invest in continued product innovation. We continue to grow the business and accelerate our go-to-market efforts across North America.”

Connect With The Floow at ITC Vegas

The Floow will be attending the upcoming InsureTech Connect Conference in Las Vegas (ITC Vegas) September 20-22, participating in the world’s largest gathering of insurance leaders and innovators. To schedule an onsite meeting with The Floow at ITC Vegas, please email: [email protected]

For more information about The Floow, visit www.thefloow.com .

