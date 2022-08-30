Rekor Solutions to Help Texas Improve Traffic Congestion and Roadway Safety

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc, (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide data-driven insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that it has been selected for the launch of a multi-year program with the Texas Department of Transportation ("TxDOT") for a deployment of its traffic management technology to improve incident response time and overall roadway safety. The contract calls for the implementation of Rekor's cloud-based roadway intelligence platform at the TxDOT Combined Transportation, Emergency, and Communications Center (CTECC) facilities. The platform uses artificial intelligence and integrates date from multiple sources to provide more comprehensive and quicker incident identification than current methods.

As one of the largest cities in Texas, the TxDOT Austin District operates a Traffic Management Center (TMC) within a joint-agency CTECC facility. Until now, the TMC has depended on roadway incident notifications through multiple siloed and disparate sources and has responded accordingly via information sharing, public messaging, and dispatch of TxDOT emergency and non-emergency resources. Using the power of Rekor's AI-driven solutions, TxDOT will be able to use these existing data sources, together with multiple new data sources, for a comprehensive real-time source of roadway intelligence that improves incident response time and overall roadway safety for its citizens. The additional data sources include predictive high-potential crash hotspots, real-time connected vehicle data, and multiple other third-party data sources to alert the TMC about incidents including crashes, abandoned vehicles, roadway debris, and more. Armed with this real-time intelligence, TXDOT will be able to respond more quickly and to more incidents happening on the roadway, as well as to determine areas of high-risk zones allowing them to be more proactive in their efforts.

"Improving the safety of transportation infrastructure in Texas starts with better real-time detection and understanding of the state's roadway traffic trends and changes," said Rekor President, David Desharnais. "We are pleased to help TxDOT and other agencies within Texas achieve this with our comprehensive roadway intelligence platform and actionable insights to improve traffic congestion and respond to incidents and crashes that impact the safety of its citizens."

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Charles Degliomini

[email protected]

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713942/Texas-Department-of-Transportation-Standardizes-on-Rekor-Systems-Cloud-based-AI-driven-Roadway-Intelligence-Platform



