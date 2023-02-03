CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. ( SEAT) (“Vivid Seats”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today revealed its football fan insights into the 2022 NFL season, predicting the crowd makeup for the biggest matchups of Week 1 and how the most die-hard fans will be supporting their home teams this season.

Fan Forecast® is Vivid Seats’ industry-leading and data-centric look at the passionate fan bases of the teams we all know and love. Using an algorithm that explores proprietary data, Vivid Seats can project which team’s fan base will show up to win the battle in the crowd. Analyzing its historic data insights and current ticket sales, Vivid Seats is predicting which fans will be winning in the stands for some of the most anticipated games of Week 1:

First Week Forecast

Raiders at Chargers: Raiders 75%, Chargers 25%. Silver and Black pride will be on full display at SoFi Stadium as Raider Nation is projected to pack the house against the Chargers.

Broncos at Seahawks: Seahawks 70%, Broncos 30%. Broncos fans travel well, but Seattle’s 12th Man will dominate the crowd for Russell Wilson’s return. Seahawks fans are predicted to outnumber Broncos fans 2:1.

Bills at Rams: Rams 55%, Bills 45%. The famously faithful Bills fans will show up in full force in Los Angeles, as their team kicks off the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Patriots at Dolphins: Dolphins 70%, Patriots 30%. The Patriots fan base typically shows up strong against the Dolphins, with no shortage of New Englanders living in Florida, but Dolphins fans are projected to make up the majority of the crowd.

Steelers at Bengals: Bengals 80%, Steelers 20%. Steeler Nation always travels well, but the Bengals, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase, will have plenty of fans on hand to watch the AFC Championship banner get raised.

On the Road Again

According to Vivid Seats’ data, over the last four years there has been a continued year-over-year rise in road fans traveling to support their favorite teams in stadiums and fields across the country. On average, 1 out of every 4 fans at an NFL Week 1 game in 2021 were rooting for the visiting team. Vivid Seats calculated the Fan Forecast for every Week 1 game in 2021 and compared the numbers with Week 1 games in 2017. In 2017, the average Fan Forecast for Week 1 NFL games was 87% in favor of the home team while in 2021, that number was 75%.



Take Your Pick

Exploring its Fan Forecast data over the last five years, Vivid Seats has found that the team with the crowd advantage in the stadium seats is more likely to win on the field. Armed with the latest Fan Forecast data, sports fans will have an edge when deciding how to place their over/under picks this football season. With Vivid Seats’ new daily fantasy sports app Vivid Picks, fans can make simple real money player predictions and win big payouts while scoring tickets to the hottest games to see their picks pan out live.

Eligible sports fans interested in learning more can download the Vivid Picks app via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

