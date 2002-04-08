SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) ( APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the Aptose management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in-person and virtually September 12-14, 2022, in New York City.



Dr. William G. Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Aptose, will deliver the Company presentation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and with Mr. Fletcher Payne, CFO of Aptose, will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Aptose management team, please contact your conference representative.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 13, 2022 Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET Format: Live Presentation, Webcast Speaker: William G. Rice, PhD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Webcast Link: Click here

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

