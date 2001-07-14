Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of James Messina as a non-Executive Director to its board.

Mr. Messina is a Co-Founder and General Partner of Seattle Hill Ventures and x4 Capital Partners, which invest in, and support, startup ventures by providing business development, marketing, operating and technology support. Previously, Mr. Messina was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Premera Blue Cross ("Premera"). He was responsible for effectively servicing the needs of Premera’s customers with oversight of all operational functions, from customer service to claims processing. Mr. Messina also led Sales and Marketing, responsible for growth and earnings across all markets and business lines throughout the Premera family of companies. Prior to joining Premera, Mr. Messina served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CareSite Pharmacies. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President of HealthMarket, a consumer-driven insurance company. Mr. Messina also served in senior level roles at CIGNA and UnitedHealth Group.

Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ontrak Health, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Jim to the Ontrak Health board. It’s an exciting time for our company and having Jim’s deep knowledge and insight in the healthcare space will be a benefit to our customers, shareholders, and members.”

Mr. Messina added, “Helping individuals who struggle with behavioral health needs is very important to me. For too long, the current system has been unable to fully provide what is needed for this silent population. Access to, and support from, a team that understands that every person's journey is different and guidance that meets them where they are, in a manner that resonates, is what Ontrak is about. I am excited to contribute to helping the management team improve the patient experience and clinical outcomes in a meaningful and proven way.”

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005220/en/