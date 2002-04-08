CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. ( BNFT), a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefit programs, today announced Advanced Engagement Services, a personalized and action-oriented communications solution that helps employers and health plans create a more connected and engaging benefits experience.



Benefitfocus’ Advanced Engagement Services leverage artificial intelligence to provide a multichannel experience for helping people better engage with their benefits and navigate the health care system. The solution is the first of its kind in that it enables highly secure communications and sharing of information without requiring individuals to download or log in to a portal, which can act as a barrier to engagement. Benefitfocus estimates that customers can achieve engagement rates two-to-three times higher than through typical communications and digital engagement tactics.

“Employers and health plans invest significantly to provide robust benefit programs to help individuals and their families with their health and wellbeing, but with so many different programs, portals and point solutions at play, it’s easy to see why people get overwhelmed – and disengaged,” said Tina Provancal, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Benefitfocus. “Advanced Engagement Services is designed to change behavior by delivering personalized benefits information in an easily actionable and highly engaging way.”

Some of the ways employers and health plans can leverage Advanced Engagement Services include:

Onboarding – Advanced Engagement Services streamlines the onboarding process by using targeted messages to highlight the unique benefits valuable to an individual. It will notify individuals of their initial enrollment window, efficiently capture communication preferences and consent for digital engagement and automatically direct them to the location to take action.





Advanced Engagement Services streamlines the onboarding process by using targeted messages to highlight the unique benefits valuable to an individual. It will notify individuals of their initial enrollment window, efficiently capture communication preferences and consent for digital engagement and automatically direct them to the location to take action. Adopting and engaging with benefit program offerings – Advanced Engagement Services enables the display of personalized digital content and deploys targeted campaigns to drive greater awareness and utilization of a range of total rewards programs. These programs may include, but are not limited to, voluntary benefits, disease management resources, retirement plans and digital health tools such as telemedicine.





Advanced Engagement Services enables the display of personalized digital content and deploys targeted campaigns to drive greater awareness and utilization of a range of total rewards programs. These programs may include, but are not limited to, voluntary benefits, disease management resources, retirement plans and digital health tools such as telemedicine. Enhancing transactional experiences – Advanced Engagement Services makes it easier and faster for employees and members to complete many of the transactional and often cumbersome tasks associated with managing their benefits plans. For example, the ability to reply to a text or email with beneficiary or evidence of insurability information or even add a dependent by simply taking a picture of a birth certificate or marriage license directly from their mobile phone.



“Benefitfocus is committed to changing the game on how employees and their families engage with their health care,” added Provancal. “Advanced Engagement Services is another example of how we are building on our strong heritage of technology to bring differentiated value to our customers.”

Connect with Benefitfocus

Like Benefitfocus on Facebook

Follow @benefitfocus on Twitter

Follow Benefitfocus on LinkedIn

Follow Benefitfocus on Instagram

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.



Media Contact:

[email protected]