Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, today revealed Beauty&, a 360-campaign designed to move the industry forward, widen the lens of beauty and inspire all to reclaim beauty on their own terms. Rooted in insights from cultural leaders and beauty enthusiasts, the campaign spans compelling creative, the brand’s first-ever podcast, a limited edition t-shirt collection and in effort to celebrate how beauty is more than skin-deep, a $200,000 donation to the Jed+Foundation, a national non-profit supporting the mental health of teens and young adults.

“As an industry leader, we believe we have a responsibility to drive progress rooted in positivity, inclusivity and celebration,” said Karla Davis, vice president, marketing, Ulta Beauty. “Beauty& was born from the insight that the duality of confidence and insecurity in the beauty industry has existed for far too long, and when we focus our energy on the good, beauty can and does deliver. Our comprehensive campaign reflects many ways to celebrate individuality, resilience, strength, and above all else, the beautiful possibilities that live within each of us.”

Bringing the Campaign to Life

To celebrate and elevate the Beauty& mission, a limited-edition t-shirt collection made from recycled materials launches today. Ulta Beauty partnered with three incredible designers: Founder & CEO of Phenomenal Media and New York Times bestselling author, Meena Harris; famed New York-based artist Timothy Goodman; and celebrated Chicago-based artist and muralist Emmy Star Brown. Each embraced the campaign message to create a unique t-shirt design for beauty enthusiasts. The three designs can be found for purchase while supplies last on ulta.com as of today for $25.

Beauty’s powerful impact on self-esteem, self-care and self-expression comes to life internally and externally. Recognizing the importance that lies at the intersection of beauty and self, Ulta Beauty’s donation to the Jed Foundation is intended to help the leading nonprofit provide teens and young adults with skills and support to manage emotional health, cope with challenges, and support themselves and others in their lives. This donation embraces a demographic deeply vested in the beauty space as a means to show how the industry can be a force for good in their daily lives.

“We are honored and grateful to work with Ulta Beauty as a part of the Beauty& campaign to empower all to reclaim beauty on individual levels,” said John MacPhee, CEO, The Jed Foundation. “We are thrilled to see a beauty leader use its platform to amplify inclusivity and compassion through self-esteem, self-care and self-expression. With this generous donation, JED is able to further our mission to implement a mental health culture of caring that improves well-being and reduces risks for suicide among young adults across the country.”

To spark dialogue, shift perceptions, and showcase how expansive beauty truly is, the company will launch The Beauty of, a bi-weekly podcast that will push beyond traditional beauty topics and expand the lens of beauty in unexpected spaces and places. Hosted by Ulta Beauty Pro Team member David Lopez, the show will engage guests such as Tamara Walcott, Virgie Tovar and AM Darke to challenge beauty standards and dive beneath the surface of nontraditional beauty topics. Launching this fall, The Beauty Of will amplify exciting perspectives on the many definitions of beauty.

The powerful Beauty& platform debuts nationally this week with a creative anthem featuring a curated cast of diverse creators, up-and-coming beauty influencers, and confident leaders. The cast includes Zuri Marley, Steph Aiello, Elle Snyder, David Lopez, Jamika Martin, Sophia Morales, Alicia Tao, Gaby Alcala, Gage Crismond, Amanda Booth, Chelsea Woody, Tamara Walcott, and Laritza Labouche, among others. The campaign can be seen on television, streaming, and social platforms.

