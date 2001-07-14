Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

The live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 180 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: www.cuehealth.com.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

