GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or "the Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that CompassData, Inc. has adopted ProStar's solution, PointMan® to improve the mapping of infrastructure.



"We adopted PointMan as our goal at CDI is to provide 'best in class' subsurface utility engineering survey services and to be recognized as a premiere service provider stated," Hayden Howard, Vice President, and co-owner of CompassData. "We believe that PointMan provides the tools to help us achieve our goals."

Denver, Colorado-based CompassData, Inc. specializes in collecting high-quality, spatially-accurate data for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications, photogrammetry, and remotely sensed data. CompassData, Inc. uses the latest in Global Positioning System (GNSS) technology combined with years of field experience and a proven system to ensure the accuracy and currency of our data.

"PointMan is proven to significantly improve current workflow processes and help companies like CDI to become even more efficient while providing better services to their clients," stated Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar. "PointMan is disrupting the status quo in what are well-entrenched business practices that have seen very little change in decades."

About CompassData, Inc.:

CompassData, Inc. is a Women-Owned Small Business specializing in collecting data for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications, photogrammetry, and remotely sensed data. CompassData is proud to offer the industry's largest commercially available archive of Ground Control Points around the world! CompassData has worked with geospatial professionals in many industries, and with their aerial experience and knowledge base for accuracy, CompassData was led into the UAV business. In 2016, CompassData created a dba CompassDrone to serve its clients with the best mapping drone solutions in the industry. They specialize in collecting high-quality, spatially-accurate data for Geographic Information Systems applications, photogrammetry, and remotely sensed data. They use the latest in Global Positioning System (GNSS) technology combined with years of field experience and a proven system to ensure the accuracy and currency of their data. To learn more about CompassData, visit www.compassdatainc.com.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

On behalf of the Company,

Page Tucker on sales / corporate news releases, CEO and Director



Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

[email protected]

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.