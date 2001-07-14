Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo’s Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Morgan Stanley’s 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13 at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

