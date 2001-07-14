Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, and The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer goods consulting firm, announced that they have formed a strategic partnership.

The partnership will enable organizations to gain value by leveraging the benefits and robust capabilities of the Logility® digital supply chain platform combined with Parker Avery’s deep retail and consumer goods industry knowledge and comprehensive, proven approach to business transformation.

Both parties will work closely to fuel growth through supply chain transformation for global retail and consumer goods companies by helping them solve a series of business pain points to realize the value transformation of increased productivity, reduced costs, and greater efficiencies.

“We are very excited about this partnership. Our industry-leading digital supply chain platform, together with Parker Avery’s vast retail and consumer goods supply chain business transformation experience, will provide clients with a powerful combination that delivers exceptional value and results,” says Allan Dow, president, Logility, Inc.

“We look forward to partnering with the Logility team in delivering innovative solutions to solve our joint clients’ most elusive business challenges,” says Robert Kaufman, Parker Avery’s CEO. “Our teams have worked together on prior implementations, and our combined approach focuses on the identification and enablement of industry-leading practices to jointly deliver meaningful operational improvements and ROI.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

About Parker Avery

The Parker Avery Group is a retail and consumer goods consulting firm that helps clients transform through the infusion of deep industry experience with strategy development, business process design, change management, advanced analytics, and solution implementation. The company’s roster of clients includes many of the world’s most prominent retail and consumer brands.

To learn more about The Parker Avery Group, please visit parkeravery.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

