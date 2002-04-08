FUZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited ( EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, is pleased to announce that it has begun development of BAO TAO, a proprietary all-in-one home services tool meant to simplify daily household management.

BAO TAO is the result of E-Home leveraging its recently acquired Chuangying Business Technology Co.’s technological knowhow to modernize and expand access to household services. The new application seeks to redefine the Company’s approach to AI technology in enterprise and household cleaning as well as waste and inventory management. BAO TAO helps keep track of office and cleaning supplies and offers a seamless solution for scheduling maintenance, repair or housekeeping requests.

The tool could be installed anywhere in the home or office and is operated using voice command, ensuring widespread compatibility and ease of use. Elegantly designed, BAO TAO fits with any décor and needs only Wi-Fi to operate.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “Technology moves fast and all of us at E-Home understand how important it is to stay up to date. Companies like Amazon and Google have shown us that smart devices such as Alexa can be instrumental in changing the way we approach home and office management. This is why it is a great pleasure to announce BAO TAO, a tool that helps push E-Home to the forefront of household management and allows us to offer unparalleled service to customers. BAO TAO is easy to integrate, can be operated solely by voice command and could be utilized in a variety of settings, such as the home and office.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform “e家快服”, provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of “solving every issue of customers with heart”, and to the code of conduct of “doing everything well with heart”. The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company’s future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

Chunming Xie

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 15359908086

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 470-940-3308 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)