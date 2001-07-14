Stay wild - it's good for your health! As a dynamic driver of statewide land conservation, Conservation Florida proudly announces Cross Country Healthcare as a corporate sponsor for its This Brand Saves Land philanthropy campaign.

This Brand Saves Land is a corporate cause-marketing partnership that provides a meaningful way for businesses to join a larger land conservation movement that directly impacts the quality of life for present and future generations of Floridians. Florida is one of the fastest growing states in the nation, with an estimated 1,000 newcomers each day, just as we lose 100,000 acres of natural and rural land to development each year. With this comes a greater demand for water and the development of rural and natural lands for urban use. How we manage our natural resources over the next 10 to 20 years – what we save and what we pave – will undoubtedly determine Florida’s conservation future and the future of Florida as a whole. Conservation Florida is on the front lines - and Cross Country Healthcare just joined us.

“As a part of our commitment to social and environmental responsibility, Cross Country is dedicated to the future of the communities we serve," said John A. Martins, President and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. "These efforts reflect the values-based culture that our organization is built upon, and we are proud to be a corporate sponsor of This Brand Saves Land and partnering with Conservation Florida to ensure the growth of our home state.”

As a This Brand Saves Land corporate partner, Cross Country Healthcare will help conserve Florida's unique and irreplaceable wild places by donating to support Conservation Florida's mission to protect Florida’s natural and agricultural landscapes for future generations. Cross Country will help protect what keeps Florida Florida, including native plants and wildlife, freshwater, wildlife corridors, family farms and ranches, Florida’s economy, and nature-based recreation.

"The impact of Conservation Florida’s land-saving work is amplified and multiplied when we come together as Floridians to protect what is precious within our state," said President and CEO of Conservation Florida, Traci Deen.

Thanks to the support of partners like Cross Country Healthcare, Conservation Florida is leading the way in land and water conservation in Florida. Corporate partnerships are a driving force behind Conservation Florida's collaborative and strategic land protection efforts. We invite all Florida-based brands to link arms with us in saving land by raising critical funds that fuel our mission to conserve the unique character of Florida’s irreplaceable landscapes.

About Cross Country Healthcare:

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

About Conservation Florida:

Conservation Florida is a statewide accredited land trust with a mission to save Florida’s natural and agricultural landscapes for future generations. Our conservation projects support Florida’s native plants and wildlife, fresh water, conservation corridors, family farms and ranches, the economy, and nature-based recreation. Since our founding in 1999, Conservation Florida has led the way in strategic and evidence-based land protection and has saved over 30,000 acres of critical habitat through the acquisition, facilitation, and incubation of conservation projects.

We save land by developing conservation strategies, exploring funding sources, and purchasing or accepting donations of land and conservation easements. Our other services include providing expertise to guide landowners through the land protection process, serving as a trusted community partner to support statewide land conservation, and promoting land conservation through effective education and advocacy. Our vision is large-scale, and we are 100% committed to conservation in the state of Florida – for nature, for people, forever!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005056/en/