RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") ( BOSC) announced today that its Supply Chain Division has received an order in the amount of $850,000, for delivery during year 2023.



Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President, stated: “This is an order from an existing Israeli customer, which has placed orders in the total amount of $3.2 million since the beginning of the year. These orders demonstrate the strong added value our supply chain services provide to manufacturers. In the first six months of the year 2022 the revenues of the Supply Chain Division grew by 40%, to $12.9 million, from $9.3 million in the comparable period of last year. Its operating income grew by 80%, to $990,000 in the first six months of the year 2022, from $551,000 in the comparable period of last year.”

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.

Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.

Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.

