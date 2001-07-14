ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, today revealed the all-new Vulcan II Mini Optical-Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboard. The latest addition to ROCCAT’s highly lauded range of Vulcan keyboards, the Vulcan+II+Mini furthers the brand’s keyboard evolution with groundbreaking features, including the world’s first Dual LED Smart Keys, and improved TITAN+II+Optical+Switches. At 65% the size of a standard keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini still retains the arrow keys and provides ample room for broad, sweeping mouse movements needed to win fast-paced games, making it an ideal addition to any PC gamer’s arsenal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005425/en/

ROCCAT Reveals the First Mini PC Gaming Keyboard in its Award-Winning Vulcan Series With The Vulcan II Mini (Photo: Business Wire)

The Vulcan II Mini is the world’s first keyboard with Dual LED Smart Key technology. PC gamers can feel confident in their keystrokes with 30 multi-function Smart Keys featuring Dual LEDs that allow gamers to better visualize when secondary functions are active. The Smart Keys combine with ROCCAT’s EasyShift [+] functionality, where users can program a second function layer, allowing the mini keyboard to retain the functionality of a full-size keyboard.

Additionally, the Vulcan II Mini features ROCCAT’s new TITAN II Optical Switches, an evolution of the brand’s original, fan-favorite optical switch. The improved TITAN II Optical Switches deliver the same light speed actuation and 100 million keystroke durability rating, and are now optimized for third-party keycap compatibility, with an improved transparent housing and lubrication for even smoother movement. The Vulcan II Mini’s TITAN II Optical Red/Linear Switches are designed with a smooth and instant actuation, perfect for competitive games that demand speed, precision, and rapid keystrokes.

The Vulcan II Mini is available for pre-order at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide for $149.99 MSRP (£129.99/€149.99) and launches September 29, 2022.

“We knew we created something very special with the original Vulcan. Our community and critics alike have been passionate fans of the series ever since, and now it’s time for the next evolution,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The Vulcan II Mini is small in size and big on innovation. Another benefit for the 65% size is that with the extra five keys, the Vulcan II Mini is great for people who want to spend their time working, creating, and gaming from the same setup. I believe the Vulcan II Mini will set a new standard for what gamers should expect in smaller mini PC gaming keyboards moving forward.”

PC gamers using the Vulcan II Mini can save up to five profiles of custom RGB lighting, key reassignment, and more directly on the keyboard, providing convenient portability. The Vulcan II Mini’s anodized aluminum backplate ensures structural integrity and sets the stage for ROCCAT’s AIMO RGB lighting technology, which produces vibrant lighting displays right out of the box and can sync with other compatible AIMO-enabled products. The Vulcan II Mini has double the RGB lighting refresh rate of standard gaming keyboards, producing smooth and vibrant effects that take the immersive desktop lighting experience to the next level. The detachable USB-C cable makes it easy to take the Vulcan II Mini on-the-go and offers another option for personalization. ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Mini comes in Ash Black or Arctic White, and PC gamers can add their own personal touches with third-party cross-shaped mount keycaps or equipping colorful custom USB-C cables (sold separately).

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005425/en/