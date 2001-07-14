Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of hydrogen fuel cell and compressed natural gas (CNG) testing at its Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center.

At its Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center, Allison Transmission is able to support external customer test and validation programs for vehicles powered by every major propulsion type with the recent introduction of hydrogen fuel cell and compressed natural gas (CNG) testing. The capabilities of the 60,000-square-foot facility move beyond powertrain innovation, enabling Allison and its partners to bring new, innovative technology and vehicle systems to market faster and more efficiently. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Manufacturers of electric vehicles, including battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell and electric hybrid systems are recognizing the value of reducing product development and validation timelines by utilizing Allison’s Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center to assess their vehicles in a controlled thermal environment capable of simulating a broad range of duty cycles,” said David Proctor, General Manager Allison Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. “We are excited to expand the facility’s capabilities to support our OEM partners as they develop and optimize alternative fuel offerings intended to reduce emissions.”

As part of Allison’s goal to support the development and deployment of alternative fuel vehicles that reduce emissions, the company has completed the installation of two phases of hydrogen capabilities. Phase one provides the ability to safely detect and manage hydrogen gas or flames in the test cell. This same system is also capable of detection and management of CNG power plants. Phase two includes a low pressure, constant supply of hydrogen directly fed into the vehicle’s fuel cell, providing extended test runs while minimizing downtime for re-fueling. These testing capabilities represent Allison’s commitment to innovation and taking a leadership role in the development of alternative fuel options for the commercial vehicle industry.

Allison recently collaborated with one of its OEM partners to successfully complete testing of the first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at the Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test Center. Additional OEMs are scoping fuel cell vehicle testing projects for later this year. The facility now has the capabilities to support external customer test and validation programs for vehicles powered by every major propulsion type, including diesel, gasoline, natural gas, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is the only one of its kind in the Midwest, offering the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location that can replicate the extreme environments to solidify dependable, reliable, repeatable, secure results. The capabilities of the facility move beyond powertrain innovation, enabling Allison and its partners to bring new, innovative, technology and vehicle systems to market faster and more efficiently.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

