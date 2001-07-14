Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing (AM) 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced two upgrade packages on the successful Shop System, offering new flexibility, functionality, and value for the world’s best-selling metal binder jet system.

Desktop Metal today announced two upgrade packages on its Shop System™, offering new flexibility, functionality, and value for the world's best-selling metal binder jet system.

First unveiled in November 2019, the Shop System was designed to bring metal additive manufacturing to machine and job shops with an affordable, turnkey solution that achieves exceptional surface finish parts with rich feature detail at speeds up to 10 times those of legacy powder bed fusion additive manufacturing technologies.

To date, Shop System users worldwide have logged more than 20,000 print hours with this successful, turnkey solution. Now, Desktop Metal is expanding the lineup of this successful platform with the Shop System+ and the Shop System Pro, giving power users more flexibility and control over operating costs and machine parameters. The Shop System+ package enables high-production users to access Desktop Metal-engineered powders and binders at a discount to MSRP, reducing the running costs of their additive manufacturing operations and improving their part costs to drive a faster return on investment. The Shop System Pro package is ideal for high-production users with powder metallurgy expertise who seek not only to optimize their running costs, but also to enable specific applications or cost structures by leveraging proprietary or third-party powders. This Shop System Pro package includes all the benefits of the Shop System+ package as well as additional process flexibility through new features, such as custom printing and spreading parameters and bi-directional printing for the Shop System Printer and custom sintering profiles for the Desktop Metal Furnace.

“Customers love the affordability, quality, and reliability of the Shop System, and the Desktop Metal team is excited to expand on this successful platform,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “The Shop System has become a global success, and we’ve really taken a sinter-based production process that used to require specialized knowledge and made it accessible on many levels. In addition to being affordable, our software and controlled powder and binder supply chain have made 3D printing metal parts easy and reliable.”

Shop System Details

Featuring the highest resolution and most advanced single pass print engine in the binder jetting market, the Shop System is a complete end-to-end solution for producing complex, end-use metal parts that includes:

a binder jetting printer with 1600 native dpi resolution and 5x nozzle redundancy,

a drying oven for hardening green parts prior to depowdering,

a powder station for depowdering parts with built-in powder recycling,

a furnace designed for accessible, industrial-strength sintering,

integrated powder handling accessories and workflow,

Desktop Metal-engineered binders and powders, and

Desktop Metal software for build preparation and sintering simulation.

This turnkey solution, designed with the modern machine shop in mind, seamlessly integrates with existing shop operations and makes it easy for businesses to get up and running with binder jetting in days instead of weeks or months.

The Shop System on Display at IMTS

Desktop Metal will have Shop System models on display in two buildings at IMTS 2022 to be held Sept. 12-17 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The Shop will be featured in Desktop Metal booth 433103 on level 3 of the West Building, as well as in the SolidCAM booth 134502 on level 3 of the East Building.

Desktop Metal will also feature other metal, sand and polymer printing technologies in booth 432212. The International Manufacturing Technology Show is the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere.

To learn more about the Studio System and available materials, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.desktopmetal.com%2Fproducts%2Fshop.

