Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, will host its Analyst Day 2022 event for the investment community on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The event will be held at the Convene Event Center at 530 Fifth Avenue in New York City from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm Eastern time. Ahead of the event, Power Integrations will ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on September 7, 2022 to commemorate its 25th year as a public company.

At the Analyst Day event, members of Power Integrations’ senior management team will detail the company’s strategy for continued growth and technology leadership in the high-voltage power semiconductor market. Key topics of discussion will include the company’s industry leading gallium-nitride (GaN) technology, its expanding opportunity in areas such as EVs, renewable energy and motor drives, and its role as an enabler of a lower-carbon future.

Analysts and investors who wish to attend in-person or via webcast are required to pre-register at the following link: Power+Integrations+Analyst+Day+2022. The live webcast and the associated slide deck, as well as the audio-video replay, will be available in the Investor+Relations section of the Company’s website.

Power+Integrations%2C+Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

