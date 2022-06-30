PR Newswire

Pablo Koziner named President, Commercial

Carey Mendes named President, Energy

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced two leadership changes that will help advance the Company's commercial and energy efforts. Pablo Koziner, current President, Energy & Commercial, has been named President, Commercial, and Carey Mendes, current Global Head, Energy Finance, has been named President, Energy. These appointments are effective immediately. Koziner and Mendes will report to Michael Lohscheller, recently named President, Nikola Corporation, and will be the incoming Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

In his role as President, Commercial, Koziner will lead all of Nikola's sales activities, including business development, sales, service, dealer network and charging solutions. Since joining Nikola in June 2020, Koziner has played a key role in expanding the Company's hydrogen infrastructure capabilities, including the recent announcement of three California hydrogen station locations to advance and scale up Nikola's long-term hydrogen distribution solutions to service market demand. Prior to Nikola, he spent more than 19 years at Caterpillar Inc. in roles of increasing responsibility and most recently served as president of Solar Turbines.

Mendes, Nikola's Global Head, Energy Finance since October 2021, brings more than 20 years of operational expertise and experience in the energy and renewables space. As President, Energy, Mendes will be responsible for all aspects of the Company's energy business, including infrastructure, supply and trading, technology and development and finance. Before joining Nikola, Mendes held several senior global roles at BP, including CEO for BP's North America and Latin America Energy Trading and Marketing division and leadership positions over BP's Global Crude Oil Trading team and Global Renewable Energy Trading teams.

"Today's appointments reflect the depth of our executive team and our focus on helping the industry transition to zero-emissions through the sales of Nikola's battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and the energy infrastructure to support them," said Michael Lohscheller, President, Nikola Corporation. "It is an exciting and pivotal time for Nikola and these new positions for Pablo and Carey will place greater focus on two critical parts of our business and help drive our next phase of growth. I am confident they will step seamlessly into their new responsibilities and be instrumental in delivering innovative solutions to decarbonize the transportation industry."

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Mr. Koziner's and Mr. Mendes's new leadership appointments at Nikola. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management. We cannot assure you that forward looking statements will be achieved and forward-looking statements are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the agreement; design and manufacturing changes, challenges and delays; economic, financial, legal, supply chain, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential challenges arising from COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of Nikola's trucks; risks associated with development and testing of fuel cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones, including delivery of trucks for sale; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; risks associated with changes in accounting treatment or accounting standards; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-announces-key-leadership-changes-to-strengthen-commercial-and-energy-initiatives-301614417.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation