Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that President and CEO Keith Allman will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 7, at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until December 7, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005183/en/