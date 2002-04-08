Game-Changing Private Network Solution Seamlessly Bridges Broadcasters’ Remote Production Infrastructure Between the Cloud and the Edge

Mt. Olive, NJ, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its participation in recent high-profile 5G trials at the Commonwealth Games and Premiership Rugby, Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, announces the introduction of Vislink 5G 4Live, a complete end-to-end remote production solution designed to provide a premium-quality, uncontended 5G private network solution. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam (Stand 1.A63) from September 9-13 showcasing the new 5G 4Live solution as well as a wide range of all-IP, AI-powered and 5G live production offerings.

The Vislink 5G 4Live solution was engineered for use at major events where live production organizations have traditionally deployed COFDM systems. It enables live production with full support for wireless cameras — providing complete freedom to roam and capture engagement-building footage — and the deployment of an onsite bi-directional all-IP 5G gateway at the event.

Vislink 5G 4Live functions as a combined 5G network solution that integrates roaming camera 5G transmitters with a hybrid portable/private 5G network infrastructure. This provides production teams with a complete 5G private network deployment that is tailored to deliver high up-link bandwidth, low latency and uncontended connectivity at the edge.

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink said, “Vislink 5G 4Live is the first event production solution capable of seamlessly bridging broadcasters’ remote production infrastructure between the cloud and the edge. It leverages the extensive 5G development history featured in our Mobile Viewpoint line. 5G 4Live brings fully bi-directional IP connectivity all the way to the edge – right up to the roaming cameras, which enhances communication with camera operators while simplifying camera control systems. This game-changing solution opens the door to realizing substantial cost efficiencies in the remote production of live events and allows for unprecedented creativity and flexibility in event coverage.”

Vislink 5G 4Live incorporates a number of best-of-breed Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint technologies in a completely integrated ecosystem, including:

The Vislink HCAM Module 5 is a 5G edge device that allows users of Vislink HCAM OFDM systems to migrate to 5G technology for deployments where 5G can enable new creativity and operational flexibility — while allowing a transition of service offerings at the pace that is right for them. It also maintains their ability to provide highest quality video, lowest latency and guaranteed RF robustness.

is a 5G edge device that allows users of Vislink HCAM OFDM systems to migrate to 5G technology for deployments where 5G can enable new creativity and operational flexibility — while allowing a transition of service offerings at the pace that is right for them. It also maintains their ability to provide highest quality video, lowest latency and guaranteed RF robustness. The LinkMatrix system and device management control application enables full management from remote locations using simple drag-and-drop operations, enabling greater working efficiencies for technical staff.

system and device management control application enables full management from remote locations using simple drag-and-drop operations, enabling greater working efficiencies for technical staff. Mobile Viewpoint UltraLink-Air 5G encoders allow complete roaming camera flexibility to achieve real-time content capture while moving between globally available public cellular networks and private 5G networks, for low latency and guaranteed uncontended connectivity — even in high population density events.



Both Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint 5G wireless camera systems can simultaneously operate over the same 5G network to enable complete creativity for event production teams.

With the private 5G network smoothly bridging the gap between the camera and the production center, the Vislink 5G 4Live end-to-end system enables a step-change in remote production architectures. Content from both roaming and fixed cameras can be transported directly to the production center – whether an on-premise facility or as part of a migration to true cloud production architectures.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

