Ouster%2C+Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, is set to demonstrate its latest OS series scanning sensors at industry tradeshows this Fall. Those attending can visit the Ouster booth for an in-person demo of its OS1 sensor.

Upcoming Events

IVT+Expo+USA+%0A

August 31 - September 1, 2022

Donald E Stephens Convention Center

Rosemont, IL (Chicago)

Booth # 1221

WAIC+2022+%0A

Sept 1-3, 2022

Shanghai, China

Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

Booth# 2F-A136

Saudi+Infra+Expo+%0A

Sept 6-8, 2022

Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Booth # 4D21

ADAS+%26amp%3B+Autonomous+Technology+Expo+%0A

September 7 - 8, 2022

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

San Jose, CA

Booth # 2038

ITS+World+Congress+%0A

September 18 - 22, 2022

Los Angeles Convention Center

Los Angeles, CA

Booth # 1714

COMVEC+2022+%0A

September 20 - 22, 2022

JW Marriott Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN

Booth # 107

Digital Lidar Advantage

Ouster’s innovative digital+lidar+architecture transformed lidar from an analog device with thousands of components to an elegant digital device powered by a fully custom silicon CMOS chip, enabling its sensors to deliver an excellent combination of performance, reliability, and cost. Designed to meet a superset of performance requirements across industries, Ouster’s suite of high-resolution digital lidar sensors is small, rugged, and flexible enough to serve a wide-variety of customer applications from autonomous vehicles and industrial robots to drones and smart city solutions. Ouster’s OS sensors are available now, and its global manufacturing operations are ready to scale with its customers. Ouster also offers Buy America(n) certified sensors that are manufactured in the U.S.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster’s sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit+www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

