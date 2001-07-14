‘Tis the season to shop this year’s most-wanted toys, and they’re all at Walmart at the incredible prices its customers count on. Today, Walmart unveiled its highly anticipated 2022+Top+Toy+List to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season, featuring more toys than ever for kids of all ages and a wide range of prices.

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List highlights 55 of this holiday season’s hottest toys, with more than half the toys on the list under $50 and many under $25. This year’s list includes top brands and franchisees like LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Magic Mixies and more. Walmart is also offering more Rollbacks on toys this year to give customers even deeper savings on top of Walmart’s everyday low prices.

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president, Electronics, Toys and Seasonal, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver.”

For those families who want to shop now, nearly all of the toys from Walmart’s Top Toy List are available to purchase today or can be pre-ordered on Walmart.com.

Walmart-exclusive toys make up over half of this year’s list, more than any year before. From outdoor toys that keep kids on the go to fan-favorite toys from this year’s most popular releases, Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List has all the on-trend toys kids want at prices families can afford.*

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List

Top Toys Under $25 Hot+Wheels+Skate+Fingerboard+%26amp%3B+Skate+Shoes (styles may vary) $2.97 – Walmart Exclusive L.O.L+Surprise%21+Loves+Mini+Sweets $9.94 Mini Brands Gold Rush 24 Ct $9.97 - coming soon Pokemon+Mew+%26amp%3B+Mewtwo+Figure+Pack $15.97 – Walmart Exclusive MinnARK+Foam+Axe+Toss+Set $14.97 – Walmart Exclusive 12%26rdquo%3B+Squishmallows+Fuzzmallows $16.94 - Walmart Exclusive Imaginext+Jurassic+World+Dominion+Deluxe+Growlin+Giga+XL+Dinosaur $16.88 – Walmart Exclusive Pop+It%21+Pro+Game $19.82 Connect+4+Spin+Game $21.92 LeapFrog%26reg%3B+My+Pal+Scout+Smarty+Paws%26trade%3B+Puppy $24.97 (Rollback) Pop%21+Comic+Cover%3A+Star+Wars $19.88 – Walmart Exclusive Purse+Pets%2C+Glami-cone+with+Lights+%26amp%3B+Sounds $19.97 – Walmart Exclusive Disney+Encanto+We+Don%27t+Talk+About+Bruno+Set+$24.97 – Walmart Exclusive Kinetic+Sand%2C+Swirl+N%26rsquo%3B+Surprise+Playset+with+2lbs+of+Play+Sand $24.97 – Walmart Exclusive



*Prices may vary online, in-stores and in-app.

Walmart Makes Toy Shopping More Fun, Easy and Convenient

As the one-stop destination with the best selection of in-stock toys, including 1,400 new toys and more than 500 Walmart-exclusives this year, customers can feel confident they can find great gifts for the kids on their list.

No matter when, where or how customers want to shop, Walmart makes it fun and easy with a convenient shopping experience in stores and on Walmart.com. In fact, more toys than ever before – including all the toys on the Top Toy List – are available for curbside pickup and delivery as soon as the same day, Express delivery or free two-day delivery.

For more information about Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fshop%2Fcol%2Ftop-toys

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fwalmart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005231/en/