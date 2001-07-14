MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of Versant Health, a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife. The appointment is effective September 1.

“Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the Versant Health team at this stage of the company’s evolution,” said Ramy Tadros, co-chairman of the Versant Health Board of Directors and regional president, U.S. Business at MetLife. “Versant Health’s customers, members, and vision care providers will benefit from her focus on delivering innovative customer-focused solutions.”

Ryan-Reid brings almost 25 years of experience in the insurance industry to the role. Since 2013, she has held a succession of senior roles at MetLife focused on Group Benefits product development, innovation, and distribution. During her tenure she developed and launched the financial wellness app Upwise, established the company’s Financial Wellness & Engagement organization, expanded voluntary benefits distribution, and built the Accident & Health portfolio. Earlier in her career she worked on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the business.

"The breadth of Versant Health's expertise, network, and solutions is creating tremendous value across the vision care space," said Ryan-Reid. "I'm looking forward to working with the talented Versant Health team to further accelerate business growth, drive stakeholder satisfaction, and advance the company's mission."

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About Versant Health

Versant Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, Inc., is one of the nation’s leading administrators of managed vision care, serving more than 38.5 million of our clients’ members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision and Superior Vision independent provider networks, we help members access the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Administering vision and eye health solutions that range from access to routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has unique visibility and scale across the total eye health spectrum. As a result, our clients’ members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, employer plans, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005706/en/

