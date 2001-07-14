PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that two of its industry-leading antimicrobial and antiviral products have been recognized with 2022 R&D® 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category – COPPER ARMORTM antimicrobial paint by PPG with Corning® Guardiant® technology and COMEX® VINIMEX® TOTAL antiviral and antibacterial paint.

“At PPG, our teams are always looking for new and innovative ways to address our customers’ biggest challenges,” said David Bem, PPG vice president, Science and Technology, and chief technology officer. “In some cases, that means developing new capabilities in house. Others require strong partnerships with well-respected organizations, such as Corning. We’re incredibly honored to be recognized for products that have helped provide an added layer of protection amid the ongoing pandemic.”

Copper Armor paint is intended for application in high-traffic areas, including health care, hospitality, office and educational environments, as well as residential applications. Powered by Corning Guardiant technology, it contains naturally occurring copper that is known to have antimicrobial efficacy. The paint continuously kills viruses and bacteria*, including SARS-CoV-2, within two hours of contact with the painted surface for up to five years**. This provides a safeguard against harmful microbes on walls, trim and doors. Copper Armor paint also provides a mold- and mildew-resistant coating on the dry paint film.

“Development of Corning Guardiant began several years ago with the belief that copper's inherent qualities can deliver a truly effective antimicrobial coating solution,” said Joydeep Lahiri, division vice president and program director, Specialty Surfaces, Corning Incorporated. “Corning invented glass technology that delivers the power of copper in a paint, while enabling the painted surface to look and feel the way it should. We’re excited about our partnership with PPG as well as the company’s Copper Armor paint, which helps make antimicrobial surface technology more readily available to the public.”

Comex VINIMEX TOTAL antiviral and antibacterial paint is proven to kill 99.9%*** of bacteria and viruses, including flu and SARS-CoV-2, on the dry paint surface within two hours. The paint was developed in response to growing trends in health and well-being and increased consumer awareness of paint’s role in creating a safe and healthy environment. It is ideal for use in high-traffic facilities, such as hospitals, schools and nursing homes. In addition to its award in the Mechanical/Materials category, Comex VINIMEX TOTAL antiviral and antibacterial coating was awarded the R&D 100 Bronze special recognition for battling COVID-19.

PPG SPRAYMASTER™ portable spray system was recognized as a 2022 R&D 100 Award finalist. Specifically designed for exterior woodwork, the system is up to 50% faster compared to brush/roller applications, providing quick drying and excellent opacity in one layer.

The R&D 100 Awards Committee and R&D World magazine honor the 100 most innovative technologies and services of the past year with the R&D 100 Awards. PPG has earned 34 R&D 100 Awards through the years.

About the R&D 100 Awards

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has identified revolutionary technologies newly introduced to the market and celebrated the top technology products of the year. Past recipients have included sophisticated testing equipment, innovative new materials, chemistry breakthroughs, biomedical products, consumer items and high-energy physics spanning industry, academia and government-sponsored research.

About R&D World Magazine

Since its founding in 1959 as Industrial Research, R&D World magazine (www.rdmag.com) has served research scientists, engineers and technical staff at laboratories around the world, providing timely, informative news and useful technical articles that broaden readers’ knowledge of the research and development industry and improve the quality of their work. R&D World magazine is a publication of the Advantage Business Media Science Group, with sister brands including Laboratory Equipment, Bioscience Technology, Drug Discovery & Development, Laboratory Design, Scientific Computing and Controlled Environments.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Copper Armor is a trademark of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

Comex and VINIMEX are registered trademarks of Consorcio Comex, S.A. de C.V.

PPG Spraymaster is a trademark of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

R&D is a registered trademark of Advantage Business Media LLC.

Corning and Guardiant are registered trademarks of Corning, used with permission.

*Kills 99.9% of bacteria Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterococcus faecium, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumanii, Enterobacter aerogenes, Methicillin-resistant Staphylocuccus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), Escherichia Coli (E. coli) and Salmonella, and viruses Feline Calicivirus and SARS-CoV-2 within two hours of exposure to paint surfaces.

**Effective for up to five years based on test method “Protocol for the Evaluation of Bactericidal Activity of Antimicrobial Coated Surfaces” (MRID 51062601) as long as the integrity of the surface is maintained and is part of a comprehensive infection control and hygiene program. Cleaning agents typically used to maintain painted surfaces, including multi-purpose, bleach and peroxide cleaners, are permissible. Quaternary ammonium (quats) disinfectants should be avoided.

***Reduction of up to 99.9% of four common pathogenic bacteria (Escherichia coli ATCC 8739, Salmonella typhimurium ATCC 14028, Pseudomonas aeruginosa ATCC 9027, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538P) on the surface as well as the virus (Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 - MX-BC2-2020-p1VE6 and H1N1) after 2 hours of exposure to painted interior surfaces. The effectiveness of this coating is supported by studies conducted under JIS Z 2801:2010 and ISO 21702 methods.

