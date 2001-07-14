Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community. These events will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions will be made available approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the live event in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations page of the Investors+section of Ciena’s website.

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 @ 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Speaker: Jim Moylan, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual TMT Conference

Thursday, September 8, 2022 @ 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Speaker: Jim Moylan, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 @ 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Speaker: David Rothenstein, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter %40Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena+Insights+blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

