LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) announced today that BEAT THE ODDS, a 30-minute weekly syndicated sports betting and entertainment television series, will debut on more than 100 Gray Television stations starting September 2, 2022.



BEAT THE ODDS will feature news, data, and analysis, mixed with legendary sports and betting stories, all designed to educate and entertain bettors and sports fans at all levels. The show pairs expert opinions from nationally known analysts with tales of sports and betting history focused on iconic wins, memorable upsets, bad beats and stories of odds makers and risk takers.

FOX5 KVVU-TV in Las Vegas will partner with Emmy Award-winning production company Tupelo Media to produce the weekly program. Gray owns both FOX5 KVVU and Tupelo Media Group (formerly known as Tupelo Honey).

“BEAT THE ODDS showcases two of the most popular aspects of sports for the public: betting analysis and compelling storytelling,” said FOX5 Vice President and General Manager Michael Korr.

Veteran FOX5 News Anchor Dave Hall will serve as host for BEAT THE ODDS. He will be joined in the studio by expert handicappers Jack Ross (aka “Fat Jack”) and Ted Sevransky (aka “Teddy Covers”), along with Super Bowl champion Brandon Marshall and roving reporter Mariah Janos.

Jack Ross has been a leading sports analyst for 20 years. His national weekly radio show “The Fat Jack Sports Hour” can be found on stations across the US. He also is a regular contributor on SIRIUS XM. Ted Sevransky, known as “Teddy Covers,” is a professional sports bettor and radio and television analyst, who is regularly featured on WagerTalk.com. Brandon Marshall won his ring at Super Bowl 50 as a linebacker playing for the Denver Broncos when they defeated the New England Patriots.

“BEAT THE ODDS is a different type of sports betting show,” said Tupelo Media Group CEO Cary Glotzer. “It will give sports bettors top-notch analysis and information, and it’ll be very entertaining, with features on sports history and how sports influence culture. It’s why we developed the show – to create a format that really engages sports and betting fans.”

The show’s executive producers are Korr, Glotzer, and Tupelo Media Group CTO John Servizzi.

For more information, visit www.beattheoddstv.com/



About Tupelo Media Group:

Tupelo Media Group (formerly known as Tupelo Honey, “Tupelo”) produces and packages over 800 live sports and entertainment shows per year. It produces coverage of sporting events involving the PFL (Professional Fighters League), NFL, MLS, TBT (The Basketball Tournament), ACL (American Cornhole League), College Football, and College Basketball. The programs it produces air across NBC Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, Turner Sports, NFL Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and more. In addition, Tupelo creates, develops and produces original programming for national syndication, including live music concerts for Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms. Tupelo is wholly owned by Gray Television.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

C ontacts :

FOX5 KVVU-TV

Michael Korr, 702.436.8202

[email protected]

Tupelo Media Group

Cary I. Glotzer

[email protected]

+ + +