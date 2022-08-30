Xcelerate, Inc. to Develop Consumer Healthcare Products Based on Its Current Patent Portfolio

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCQB:XCRT) today announced that it had begun an initiative to identify marketing/manufacturing partners to assist in the development of over-the-counter healthcare products based on its existing patent portfolio.

"As previously announced, Xcelerate has recently acquired a portfolio of licensed and patented IP from HS Pharmaceutical, representing the culmination of years of research by world renowned scientists and institutions as well as the investment of millions of dollars in development costs. Recent meetings between our advisors and the staff and scientists at HS Pharmaceuticals have resulted in the decision to pursue the development and marketing of certain of these patented technologies as over-the-counter healthcare products. We believe that we will be able to fast track one or more products that will provide revenue potential for Xcelerate in the near term," said Xcelerate CEO Michael O'Shea.

Additional information about Xcelerate's R&D plans can be viewed at the newly updated www.xcelerate.global under the heading of Technology.

ABOUT XCELERATE INC.

In May 2020, Xcelerate commenced implementation of a new business plan that encompasses two separate but related businesses within the medical industry, including (i) owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment and portfolio of patents, patents pending and technology licenses and (ii) development of virtual health technology to assist patients in developing countries obtain medical care by extending the reach of physicians through the use of that technology. For more information visit www.xcelerate.global or contact us at 854-900-2020 or email [email protected].

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

