ST. PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces that Geremy Thomas, the Executive Chairman and Director of the Company transferred 200,000 ordinary shares to an unrelated party for nil consideration on August the 30th 2022. Post this transaction Geremy Thomas has an interest in 7,640,638 ordinary shares, representing approximately 20.94% of the issued share capital of the Company.

