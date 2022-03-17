Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (“Dingdong” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDL) American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). Dingdong investors have until October 24, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In June 2021, Dingdong conducted its IPO, selling approximately 4.07 million ADSs at $23.50 per ADS.

On March 17, 2022, Beijing News published a report stating that Chinese regulators launched a probe into Dingdong for food safety violations, alleging that the Company “replaced labels on expired vegetables and sold frozen fish products as fresh.”

On this news, Dingdong’s ADS price fell $0.46, or 10.8%, to close at $3.37 per ADS on March 17, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Since the IPO, the Company’s ADSs have traded as low as $2.51 per share, or 89% below the IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Dingdong was actively flouting its food safety responsibilities, failing to deliver on its stated commitment to provide “fresh” groceries to customers historically disserved by supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms; (2) Dingdong’s quality control measures, which were so heavily touted in the Registration Statement, were, in fact, inadequate, exposing Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

