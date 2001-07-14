Today, TruSens™ added a new range of high-performance humidifiers to its award-winning line of personal and office environmental wellness products. The new TruSens+Humidifiers encompass two models -- the N-200 and the N-300 -- both of which have an enhanced, long-lasting water softening and demineralizing filter that minimizes mineral build-up and irritating white dust to deliver cleaner mist. Simple, quick set-up, easy maintenance and long runtimes are key features incorporated into the understated design, which blends seamlessly into any space up to 485 square feet.

As with all TruSens products, the N-200 and N-300 models come equipped with the company’s exclusive SensorPod™ technology. The SensorPod acts as both a humidity monitor and remote control. When placed up to 33 feet away from the humidifier, the SensorPod monitors the room continuously, telling the unit how much mist to deliver to maintain the ideal humidity. The remote feature allows users to control the humidifier’s power (on/off), misting speed and dimmer (on/off). The intuitive, touch-button interface control panel shows accurate moisture levels and adjusts as optimal humidity is reached.

The N-300 model exclusively features a UV-C light that helps kill bacteria and has cool or warm mist options. The 2.1-gallon tank has a continuous operating performance time of up to 80 hours. The N-200 boasts a 1.3-gallon tank for up to 50 hours of continuous use.

“Since launching in 2019, TruSens has rapidly attracted a loyal following based on our award-winning design, performance and simplicity,” said Amy Dixon, Senior Director, Marketing. “The new line of TruSens Humidifiers continues our pursuit of better air and is ideal for those seeking an exceptional humidifier with advanced features, long-lasting performance and a cleaner mist.”

Additional features of the TruSens Humidifier line include a whisper-quiet design that won’t disturb light sleepers, an easy-to-read display that allows you to set the timer for two to 12 hours, manually adjust humidity levels, speed and brightness. The units also boast soothing benefits of aromatherapy with an easy-to-use absorbent aromatherapy drawer for complete room serenity using 100% natural essential oil.

With an accessible top-fill and detachable lid, TruSens Humidifiers are easy to fill and clean. They are BPA-Free, made from long-lasting phthalate-free PVC, and every filter is designed to last up to four months with regular use.

Each Humidifier comes with a three-year warranty in the U.S. and is available on TruSens.com%2Fhumidifiers and Amazon. MSRP: N-300 $239.00 & N-200 $179.00

TruSens™ is designed for your lifestyle. Our focus is to create environmental wellness products that are beautiful designed, simple to use, and benefit your living and workspaces. TruSens is more than just a product; it is a part of your wellness journey.

ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

