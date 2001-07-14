Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced Deborah Flora will begin a new daily program weekdays from 3pm – 4pm on 710 KNUS starting September 6th.

Deborah Flora (Photo: Business Wire)

Deborah is a former 710 KNUS weekend host. Deborah had stepped away from her program to pursue the Colorado GOP nomination for Senate. From that campaign to her service as the former Miss Colorado (and 2nd Runner-Up to Miss America), she has had an opportunity to visit and interact with people in every corner of the state.

Deborah is President and Founder of the non-profit Parents United America. She is also a founding partner of both Lamplight Entertainment and Whetstone Media Group, and produced numerous projects, including the acclaimed documentary, Whose Children Are They? which premiered in theaters nationwide.

Operations Manager, Kelly Michaels said, “We are fortunate to have Deborah back on 710 KNUS and I know she will crush it on her new weekday show. She is a hard-working and caring host who is determined to help make Colorado a better place for families to raise their kids.”

Deborah Flora said, “I’m excited to be back on the air and connecting with Coloradans every day. We will talk about common sense solutions to the real issues facing the great people of this state, while inspiring listeners to take a stand for what they care about most.”

710 KNUS is Denver’s Local Talk Leader featuring more live, local talk programming that any other Denver area radio station.

