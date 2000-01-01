Two modern-day value investors I admire, Whitney Tilson (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), have recommended that to learn about value investing, investors should read Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) annual letters to shareholders. This series focuses on the main points Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) makes in these letters and my analysis of the lessons learned from them. In this discussion, we go over the 1976 letter.

Summary of the 1976 letter

In dollar terms, Berkshire’s operating earnings came to $16,073,000, or $16.47 per share. This was a record figure, but Buffett noted that he considered return on shareholders’ equity to be a more important measure. That measure was 17.3%, which the guru said was moderately above Berkshire’s long-term average and even further above the average of the American industry. This result was driven by the insurance underwriting business, which Buffett predicted previously would drive overall earnings.

Textiles

Earnings, measured either by return on sales or by return on capital employed, were inadequate according to Buffett. This was due to both “industry conditions” and the company's “own shortcomings”.

Buffett said the textile business did not offer the expectation of high returns on investment. Nevertheless, Berkshire maintained a commitment to this division, which he noted was “a very important source of employment in New Bedford and Manchester.” He added that “reasonable returns” are possible.

It is strange that Buffett held onto the division for so long. He later admitted he should have exited the business earlier, indicating that even great investors can regret decisions. Perhaps the public relations situation to selling or closing textiles was a consideration.

Insurance underwriting

Berkshire’s overall improvement in the “combined ratio” was dramatic, dropping from 115.4 to 98.7. A ratio of 100 represents a break-even position on underwriting—and higher figures represent underwriting losses. This was driven by rate increases finally outstripping the relentless recent cost increases. Buffett praised his insurance managers, but warned that Berkshire must be prepared to meet the next wave of inadequate pricing by a significant reduction in volume. Once again, Buffett was demanding value over volume, as it ensures long-term profitability.

Despite good overall results in 1976 for underwriting, the Oracle of Omaha was still cautious, writing:

"Volume is high and present rate levels should allow profitable underwriting. Longer term, however, there are significant negatives in the insurance picture. Auto lines, in particular, seem highly vulnerable to pricing and regulatory problems produced by political and social factors beyond the control of individual companies."

Insurance investments

Buffett once again dismissed the relevance of short-term mark to market volatility in Berkshire’s bond portfolio. He wrote:

"This, too, is of minor importance since our intention is to hold a large portion of our bonds to maturity. The corollary to higher bond prices is that lower earnings are produced by the new funds generated for investment."

This is the reinvestment risk of lower interest rates.

On the equity side, Buffett rejected the relevance of short-term mark to market volatility, but emphasized:

"The yearly business progress of the companies in which we own stocks to be very important… If the business results continue excellent over a period of years, we are certain eventually to achieve good financial results from our stock holdings, regardless of wide year-to-year fluctuations in market values."

Buffett then listed Berkshire’s equity holdings with a market value of over $3 million as of Dec. 31, 1976. This was just nine holdings.

He noted the reasons for this are as follows:

"We select such investments on a long-term basis, weighing the same factors as would be involved in the purchase of 100% of an operating business: (1) favorable long-term economic characteristics; (2) competent and honest management; (3) purchase price attractive when measured against the yardstick of value to a private owner; and (4) an industry with which we are familiar and whose long-term business characteristics we feel competent to judge. It is difficult to find investments meeting such a test, and that is one reason for our concentration of holdings. We simply can’t find one hundred different securities that conform to our investment requirements. However, we feel quite comfortable concentrating our holdings in the much smaller number that we do identify as attractive."

Banking

Buffett was once again very pleased with the performance of Illinois National Bank. He said:

"Cost control is an important factor in the bank’s success. Employment is still at about the level existing at the time of purchase in 1969 despite growth in consumer time deposits from $30 million to $90 million and considerable expansion in other activities such as trust, travel and data processing."

However, regulations meant Berkshire needed to sell the bank. Buffett wrote:

"We have less than four years remaining to comply with requirement that our bank be divested by December 31, 1980. We intend to accomplish such a divestiture in a manner that minimizes disruption to the bank and produces good results for our shareholders. Most probably this will involve a spin-off of bank shares in 1980."

Conclusion

We can tell that Buffett focuses on the long-term business performance and not periodic market performance. He trusts his managers, but stays realistic on the assessment of business performance. The investor also uses industry and financial benchmarks to monitor performance.

He would also rather concentrate positions than diversify into areas that do not meet his investment criteria.

It is also apparent that, at this point in time, Berkshire Hathaway was really an insurance company. The insurance underwriting and investment business was driving returns more than any other part of the business.

Based on these factors, it is clear that Buffett understands the business of insurance, in terms of the cycles, the industry structure and the importance of asset-liability management.