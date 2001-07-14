Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that Alethia Jackson has been named senior vice president, ESG (environmental, social and governance) and chief DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) officer for the U.S. Jackson most recently served as vice president, federal government relations for Walgreens, and will assume her new role Oct. 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005857/en/

Alethia Jackson, SVP, ESG and Chief DEI Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. (Photo: Business Wire)

She will report to Holly May, executive vice president and global chief human resources officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

“Alethia is a very well-respected leader and I look forward to her advancing our DEI and environmental sustainability initiatives, which are core to our purpose of creating more joyful lives through better health,” May said. “As evidenced by her leadership in developing our COVID-19 vaccine equity initiatives, Alethia understands the urgency behind health equity, as well as the impact carbon emission reductions, product sustainability and recycling can have on our planet as well as our overall health.”

In this new role, Jackson will lead the company’s U.S. ESG and DEI strategy, including environmental and product sustainability, community giving, supplier diversity, the company’s Leadership Accountability Model and more. She will also counsel leadership and connect with team members on ESG matters, serving as an advisor, bridge builder and strategic partner while growing WBA’s reputation as a socially responsible employer of choice.

“Throughout my career at Walgreens, I’ve seen firsthand the evolution and progress we’ve made as an employer and corporate leader, as well as with our DEI efforts, sustainability initiatives and healthcare commitments,” Jackson said. “Walgreens Boots Alliance is uniquely positioned to continue expanding and advancing our DEI initiatives and making an impact across the pillars of our ESG strategy -- healthy communities, healthy and inclusive workplace, healthy planet and sustainable marketplace. I am proud to lead this critical work for the company.”

Una Kent, vice president of ESG international, will continue in her role driving ESG efforts, including DEI for the international segment, partnering closely with Jackson.

Jackson joined Walgreens in 2011 as a member of the government relations team. Among her accomplishments, she has served as chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force, working to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccine to communities of color and medically underserved areas.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jackson holds her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany. She is also a board member of the Public Affairs Council, an executive board member for Running Start and a trustee for Arena Stage, and a recent corporate advisory board member for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA has more than 315,000 team members and a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable marketplace. WBA has been recognized for its commitment to operating sustainably: it is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2021.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005857/en/