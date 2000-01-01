One of Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s favorite investments is retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST, Financial). He has spoken about this holding many times, and we know it is one of the handful of investments he owns in his private portfolio (alongside Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial)).

At the Daily Journal Corp.'s ( DJCO, Financial) annual shareholder meeting earlier this year, Munger said of Costco:

“I would argue that, if I were investing money for some sovereign wealth fund or some pension fund, and I had a 30-, 40-, 50-year time horizon, I would buy Costco at the current price. I think it's that strong an enterprise and that admirable a place."

The billionaire investor went on to explain:

"I think it's going to be a big, powerful company as far ahead as you can see. And I think it deserves its success. I think it has a good culture and a good moral ethos…Costco is going to be an absolute titan on the internet, because it's got curated products that everybody trusts and huge purchasing power on a limited number of stocking units.”

Costco has been an amazingly successful business, and it has created a huge amount of wealth for its shareholders. However, so has one of the company‘s main competitors, Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial). In fact, the descendants of the founding family are some of the richest people in the United States (if combined, their wealth would put them up there as some of the wealthiest individuals in the world).

The success of these two businesses in the same sector illustrates just how easy it can be to create wealth in a large industry. Grocery retailing in the U.S. is nearly a trillion-dollar market, so there is plenty of room for competitors to target different sections of the market.

Neither of these retailers really competes against the other, however. Costco is a members business, where membership fees subsidize the overall cost. The company‘s business model is based on buying lots of stock as cheaply as possible with a fixed profit margin of 15%. It is aimed at consumers who want to do extensive shopping trips and spend a lot of money in exchange for having volume at a lower price.

Walmart is aimed at a different market. Sam Walton started the business by opening small stores in towns that were relatively underserved. His low-cost business model attracted consumers who could walk in and pay less for goods than they would otherwise.

The business has changed much since then, but the basic principles remain the same. Consumers who are just buying food for the week can find products at a lower cost thanks to Walmart's economies of scale. And they do not have to join a membership club to get the best deals.

Two different case studies

The success of these two businesses illustrates how companies in the same sector, both of which use a relatively simple business model of giving consumers low prices through economies of scale, can succeed by targeting relatively different consumer groups.

Investors can learn a lot from these two different business models. Just as no two oil producers or steel producers are the same, no two retailers are the same. Some industries tend to be bad, but well-managed companies can often outperform the status quo by targeting an underserved section of the market or offering something others do not.

We also cannot overlook the importance of management here (or rather, the inaction of management). For the most part, both companies have tended to stick within their circle of competence. Neither of these businesses has tried to expand too far into other sectors or product categories they do not have any experience of operating within.

This is primarily due to the skill of their managers and culture. The two businesses have a well-developed and ingrained culture that tends to lead them down the right path from a business perspective (as Munger alluded to earlier this year).

Put simply, while these two corporations might not be the most exciting businesses on the market, we can undoubtedly learn a lot from them.