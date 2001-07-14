Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Azure Power Global Limited (“Azure” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AZRE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 29, 2022, Azure announced the resignation of its CEO, less than two months after his appointment. The Company also disclosed that it had “received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.” During the Company’s review of these allegations, Azure “discovered deviations from safety and quality norms” and “also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees.”

On this news, Azure’s stock fell $4.61, or 44.1%, to close at $5.85 on August 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Azure securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005921/en/