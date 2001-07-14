Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference - September 12-13, 2022. Company presentation Monday, September 12 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET

Baird Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 clinical trial for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded access program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for LIVMARLI for the treatment of cholestasis in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase 2b clinical trial for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

