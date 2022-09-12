ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference as follows:

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 Time: 12:30PM ET Webcast: Click+Here

The webcast will be accessible via the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

ANI will be participating in 1x1 meetings on September 12. Meetings can be requested via H.C. Wainwright.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

