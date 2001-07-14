Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference September 13-14, 2022, at the Conrad New York Downtown Hotel in New York, New York.

Additionally, on September 14-16, 2022, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and other members of the company’s investments team will participate in the 2022 NIC Fall Conference at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

