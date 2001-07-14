Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases, today presented preclinical data at the 14%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+International+Conference+on+Osteogenesis+Imperfecta (OI 2022) demonstrating the potential of its novel targeted therapeutic NOV004 to treat fracture in osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) by promoting accelerated increases in bone density, strength, and healing directly at the site of bone fracture. NOV004 is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in 2023 and advance to a lead indication in osteogenesis imperfecta.

Karen Smith, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Quince Therapeutics, said, “In preclinical studies of severe OI Type 3 in vivo models, we have been able to demonstrate a two-fold improvement in the ratio of calcified bone and a three-fold improvement in maximum load over vehicle. In addition, there also was a statistically significant difference in the force required to refracture compared to free drug and vehicle in a normal healthy mouse model of fracture healing. Importantly, we accomplished this significantly accelerated bone repair with no ectopic bone formation observed.”

OI 2022 Presentation Highlights

NOV004 is a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. By improving fracture site accumulation and retention, NOV004 stimulates a robust healing response in preclinical studies of healthy normal, diabetic, osteoporotic, and OI in vivo models. During its OI 2022 presentation titled “Fracture-targeted Anabolics for Treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta Fractures,” the company highlighted several preclinical results demonstrating the efficacy of NOV004 in fractures induced in the OI in vivo experiments, including:

High affinity to bone fractures: NOV004 was prepared by synthesizing an abaloparatide-like peptide conjugated to a hydroxyapatite-homing acidic oligopeptide to create a high affinity to bone fractures. While systemically administered in a distal spot from the fracture, NOV004 accumulates locally at the fracture site to improve the specificity of anabolics to fractures.

NOV004 was prepared by synthesizing an abaloparatide-like peptide conjugated to a hydroxyapatite-homing acidic oligopeptide to create a high affinity to bone fractures. While systemically administered in a distal spot from the fracture, NOV004 accumulates locally at the fracture site to improve the specificity of anabolics to fractures. Increased retention at the fractured site: NOV004 demonstrated a marked increase in retention at the fracture site with a 10-fold increase in AUC compared with non-targeted drug at the fracture site.

NOV004 demonstrated a marked increase in retention at the fracture site with a 10-fold increase in AUC compared with non-targeted drug at the fracture site. Increased Bone Strength: Mechanical testing yielded a significant increase in force to fracture in the NOV004 over the vehicle control groups.

To access Quince’s OI 2022 presentation and abstract, please visit the Science section of the company’s corporate+website.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics is focused on advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases. The company discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform designed to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease to promote more rapid healing with fewer off-target safety concerns compared to non-targeted therapeutics. Quince’s discovery pipeline is positioned for rapid expansion across multiple skeletal therapeutic indications to address underserved therapeutic areas with major, unmet medical needs, including osteogenesis imperfecta, fractures, spinal fusion, and other severe bone diseases. The company’s lead compound NOV004 is an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site, which preclinical studies demonstrate result in rapid increases in bone density, strength, and healing directly at the site of bone fracture. NOV004 is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in 2023 and advance to a lead indication in osteogenesis imperfecta. For more information, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on LinkedIn and @Quince_Tx on Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “can,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “potential,” “encouraged,” “positioned,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, clinical development and strategic development path for NOV004; the company’s plans to pursue the strategic expansion of its development pipeline; the timing and success of the company’s clinical trials and related data, including plans and the ability to initiate, conduct and/or complete the Phase 1 clinical studies for NOV004 and advance to a lead indication; and the timing of announcements and updates relating to its clinical trials and related data; the potential therapeutic benefits, safety, and efficacy of the company’s product candidate and discovery pipeline. Forward-looking statements are based on Quince Therapeutics’ current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2022, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Quince Therapeutics undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005346/en/