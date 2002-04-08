TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; :AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) has released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report (“ESG Report”), which outlines the Company’s progress on its ESG performance in 2021 across its operations, projects and offices, and provides direction on planned initiatives for 2022.



“Alamos Gold is approaching our 20th anniversary in 2023, and sustainability has long been at the core of our strategy. This past year is without exception, and this report highlights the progress in our ESG performance,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Alamos’ 2021 ESG Report, available at www.alamosgold.com/2021-ESG-Report-Final, highlights significant progress achieved by the Company during the past year including:

1,930 people employed full-time across the Company, of which 99.9% were hired in-country and 78% hired from local communities to our sites

$723 million spent on suppliers, of which 98% of spend is in-country and 41% of spend is with local vendors

Over 100,000 COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests were completed on employees, contractors and visitors, to protect the health and well-being of our employees and contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero disputes between labour and management resulting in work stoppages

Zero significant social or environmental incidents during the year, including zero reportable tailings-related incidents

Reduced greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions at the Young-Davidson mine by 9% and emission intensity by 37% following the lower-mine expansion, and made significant progress to establishing the Company’s inaugural emissions reduction target that was announced in June 2022

Independent energy and carbon management assessments, and independent Cyanide Code gap assessments, completed at all operations

$1.4 million invested in local community initiatives including donations, sponsorships, community programs and infrastructure

The Mulatos mine was awarded the Socially Responsible Company (Empresa Socialmente Responsable) Award by CEMEFI, the Mexican Center for Philanthropy, for the 13th consecutive year. Mulatos also received two awards from CONCAMIN, the Industrial Chambers Confederation of Mexico, including the Award for Outstanding Practice in Action for Climate, and the Award for Corporate Ethics and Values in Industry for the second consecutive year

Progressed implementation of the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) including receiving independent assurance over Alamos’ 2021 RGMP Progress Report

The 2021 ESG Report is guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Industry Standard and the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) for sustainability reporting “Core” requirements. It focuses on economic, environmental, social and corporate governance topics and indicators that are of the greatest interest to Alamos’ stakeholders.

Since 2013, Alamos has published an annual Sustainability Report to provide transparency on its sustainability initiatives and results from its operating mines. Since 2019, the Company has branded this publication as an ESG Report to reflect the depth of its content and the standards to which it now aligns.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and under the symbol “AGI”.

