Spruce+Biosciences%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Samir Gharib, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast here. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the events+section of the company’s investor+relations+website for approximately 30 days.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years. Spruce is also developing tildacerfont for women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with primary adrenal androgen excess. To learn more, visit www.sprucebiosciences.com and follow us on Twitter @Spruce_Bio, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005053/en/