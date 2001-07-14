Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), a leading clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will host an R&D Day featuring clinical data presentations on ALPN-303, a potentially best-in-class dual B cell cytokine antagonist being developed for the treatment of B cell mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and davoceticept (ALPN-202), a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor in development for the treatment of cancer.

The event will also feature presentations by two leading experts, Vibeke Strand, MD, Biopharmaceutical Consultant and Adjunct Clinical Professor, Division of Immunology/Rheumatology, Stanford University School of Medicine, and Katy E. Beckermann, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who will review the current treatment landscape as well as the potential role for new treatment options in lupus and renal cell carcinoma, respectively.

R&D Day Event Information:

Date and Time: Monday, September 12, 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm ET

Event registration will be available through the Alpine Immune Sciences website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.alpineimmunesciences.com%2Fevents. An archive of the presentation will be accessible after the event through the Alpine Immune Sciences website.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. For more information, visit www.alpineimmunesciences.com. Follow @AlpineImmuneSci on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding our platform technology and potential therapies; the timing of and results from clinical trials and preclinical development activities; clinical and regulatory objectives and the timing thereof; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans, addressable market, regulatory success, and commercial potential of our product candidates; the progress and potential of our other ongoing development programs; and the timing of our public presentations and potential publication of future clinical data. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and other similar expressions, among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our product candidates; our ongoing discovery and preclinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; our discovery-stage and preclinical programs may not advance into the clinic or result in approved products; any of our product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; the impact of competition; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including the impact on our clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on our behalf, may be more severe and prolonged than currently anticipated; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

