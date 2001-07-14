MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming hybrid H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York.

MedAvail’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.medavail.com.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

