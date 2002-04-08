ACTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( BJDX) (“Bluejay”, “the Company”), a medical diagnostics company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient tests for triage and monitoring of disease progression, today announced that Neil Dey, Chief Executive Officer, and Kenneth Fisher, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022, at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City.



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Time: 10:30 AM ET

The Bluejay management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with Bluejay at the conference should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Bluejay Diagnostics:

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. is a medical diagnostics company focused on improving patient outcomes using its Symphony System, a cost-effective, rapid, near-patient testing system for triage and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay’s first product candidate, an IL-6 Test for sepsis triage, is designed to provide accurate, reliable results in approximately 20 minutes from ‘sample-to-result’ to help medical professionals make earlier and better triage/treatment decisions. More information is available at www.bluejaydx.com.

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Schuman

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

t: 646-876-3647