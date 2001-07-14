%3Cb%3EAirgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, has announced a collaboration with The+Fraunhofer+Heinrich+Hertz+Institute (HHI), a world leader in the development of mobile and fixed broadband communication networks and multimedia systems based in Berlin, Germany.

Connectivity without disruption for mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) usage is a major goal of all operators and end customers. This collaboration focuses on developing the critical building blocks of wireless systems and intelligent networks to improve the user experience for both operators and customers. Combining Fraunhofer HHI’s expertise in digital wireless communication with Airgain’s leadership in smart antenna technology and wireless systems integration will enable the introduction of new product innovations designed to significantly improve the wireless connectivity experience worldwide.

“While improved intelligent network performance and cost of ownership are directly proportional for the operators, Airgain’s innovative future product portfolio is focusing on reducing the deployment cost while maintaining and improving network coverage,”said Airgain Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Dr. Ali Sadri. “To achieve these goals, we are delighted to establish a technology partnership with HHI as one of the world experts in digital communications and network optimization.”

Fraunhofer HHI participates in the standardization of information and communication technologies and creates new applications together with industrial partners.

“Airgain is developing groundbreaking new products that could significantly improve the performance of 5G networks for their customers,” said Dr. Thomas Haustein, Head of Wireless Communications and Networks Department at Fraunhofer HHI. “We are excited to partner in the development of these innovative new technologies and the disruptive products that this collaboration with Airgain can produce.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, across the globe. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain’s expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplifying the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we’re equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute

Innovations for the digital society of the future are the focus of research and development work at the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich Hertz Institute, HHI. In this area, Fraunhofer HHI is a world leader in the development for mobile and optical communication networks and systems as well as processing and coding of video signals. Together with international partners from research and industry, Fraunhofer HHI works in the whole spectrum of digital infrastructure – from fundamental research to the development of prototypes and solutions. www.hhi.fraunhofer.de

