NEW YORK,, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, September 7 – 9, in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for September 8 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, September 12 – 14, in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation is scheduled for September 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.



