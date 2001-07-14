MultiPlan Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that members of its management team will participate in person at the following conferences in September 2022:

Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Sheraton New York - New York, NY

– Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Sheraton New York - New York, NY Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Leverage Finance Conference – Tuesday, September 20, 2022 and Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at The Phoenician – Scottsdale, AZ

A live webcast and audio archive of the events, if available, may be accessed through the investor relations section of MultiPlan’s website at www.multiplan.com.

