Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced participation in the following institutional investor conferences:

Thursday, September 8: Benchmark 9th Annual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference in New York City, NY

1-on-1 investor meetings Melissa Thomas, CFO, Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor & Public Relations



Tuesday, September 13: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA

Fireside chat with Sean Gamble, President & CEO at 9:15 a.m. PT

1-on-1 investor meetings Sean Gamble, President & CEO, Chanda Brashears, SVP Investor & Public Relations



About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres with 5,855 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https%3A%2F%2Fir.cinemark.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005972/en/