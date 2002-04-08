SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Azure Power Global Limited (: AZRE) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.



Azure Power Global Limited (: AZRE) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Azure’s past claims regarding its compliance with safety and quality norms and the propriety of its reported financial performance.

Azure’s claims have come under question beginning on Aug. 1, 2022, when the company announced it was unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2022, because it was analyzing, documenting, and testing its system of internal control.

Then, on Aug. 16, 2022, Azure announced a continued delay in filing its annual report because of its “ongoing review of its internal control and compliance framework.”

Most recently, on Aug. 29, 2022, Azure announced it “received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022 alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a plant belonging to one of its subsidiaries.” The company also revealed that its “Audit Committee, with the assistance of legal counsel and forensic accounting support, also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information by certain employees.” Coincident with these revelations, CEO Harsh Shah abruptly resigned after about 2 months on the job.

This news sent the price of Azure shares crashing 44% lower on Aug. 29, 2022.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Azure cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

